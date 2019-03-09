Big Timber dealing with multiple water line freeze ups

Although we're in the midst of a light warm-up, the City of Big Timber's Public Works Director is asking all city residents to keep a small trickle of water running in their homes.

As the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office relayed on their Facebook page, the city is dealing with many water line freeze ups.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the frost level commonly occurs at 6 feet, and that is how deep city lines are buried.

KULR-8 spoke with Big Timber Public Works Director Kris Novotny who told us the following.

"I know one that we dug yesterday we measured the frost depth and it was at 6-feet in the middle of the street. That's what our specs call for we try to bury everything at 6 feet to avoid this but the frost is actually that deep this year. If you seem to have lower pressure than normal or lower flow give us a call right away."

If you are experiencing a water freeze-up and are in need of water, there is water available at the Sweet Grass County Courthouse.