Big Timber community organizes 'Bear Hunt'

Residents of Big Timber have organized a 'Bear Hunt' by putting stuffed animals in their windows for people to find. Participants say it's a fun way to lift community spirit while practicing social distancing.

Organizer Celia Hulin said she originally saw the idea on Facebook. She said as soon as she organized it in Sweet Grass County, the community quickly supported the idea.

Participant Judy Riter said she sees bears when she goes on her daily three mile mile walk with her social distancing friends.

Riter said, "In our three miles, we came up with 49 bears. There could have been more because we ran out of fingers to count to keep track. It's something fun and there's more popping up everyday. It gives you something positive when we're all supposed to be staying away from each other."

Participant Missy Schofield said she's noticed a lot of people participating in the Bear Hunt.

Schofield said, "And, you started seeing all these other people who were saying, 'We saw 20 bears today' and they were excited about it. And, their kids were with them. And, they were saying, 'We were driving down the street and my kids saw half a dozen homes that had bears in them."

Participant Doug Wiest said, "I think positive is a really good thing right now. You know, kids are out of school and a lot of them don't understand the severity of this. I just think it's a good thing if we get the community involved in walking around, driving around and checking out some of the good that's happening instead of just always hearing about the bad."

Hulin said they are planning on taking the bears down on April 6 and replacing them with Easter eggs... for a window Easter egg hunt.