Big Timber City Council passes ordinance restricting firework activity

BIG TIMBER, Mont. - Big Timber City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday that places restrictions on the discharge of fireworks in the city.

This comes after surrounding counties and cities implemented similar orders due to drought-like conditions.

Fireworks may be discharged on July 3, 4 and 5 from noon until midnight, and on Dec. 31 from noon until Jan. 1, 2022, at 1 a.m.

According to the ordinance, no fireworks may be discharged as follows:

in or within 300 feet of any city park or city owned property

within 1,000 feet of any hospital, nursing or assisted living facility

within 300 feet of any gas station, oil or propane storage facility or other area which is highly flammable in nature

Anyone in violation of the ordinance may be subject to a penalty between $50 and $500.