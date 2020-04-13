Big T IGA aims to make shopping less stressful for customers

BIG TIMBER, Mont. -- The Big T IGA has been and will continue to post a list of products on their Facebook page that they do or do not have in stock. The store will also be performing rigorous cleaning procedures while making sure all staff is wearing gloves at all times.

The Big T IGA will also offer a delivery service to those within a 5 mile radius of the store. Store owner Aaron Boshart says these new methods are a way to help put people at ease and make shopping less stressful for customers. Boshart says "everyday we take a look at what we have, what we are good on and let everyone know what we have and don't have in stock and when it's going to come in, if we are low on something. So it's for people to use their time wisely instead of coming all the way in and potentially exposing themselves."

The Big T IGA will continue to operate during their regular business hours, Monday-Saturday: 7:00am-9:00pm and 8:00am-7:00pm on Sunday.

If you are interested in the delivery service, you can send your list to bigtigacustomerorder@gmail.com. All emails must include a phone number for the store to contact you when your delivery is ready. The delivery service is available Monday-Friday 9:00am-3:00pm. It may take up to 24 hours for your order to be fulfilled.