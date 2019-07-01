Big Sky State Games registration deadline for T-shirt today

The 34th Annual Big Sky State Games start Friday, July 19. The deadline for getting a T-shirt with your registration is this evening at 5 pm. And, the cost of registration goes up after today. The deadline for registering your basketball team online is also today.

The Big Sky State Games are an Olympic-style sports festival for people of all ages and abilities who live in Montana and the surrounding states. They started in 1986 with 12 sports. Now, they have grown to 36 sports.

The Big Sky State Games will have two news sports this year: skateboarding and corn hull. Ten thousand athletes competed last year in the games. An army of about 2,000 volunteers make it all possible.

Executive Director of the Big Sky State Games Karen Sanford Gall said, "This is in our DNA to do. And, people love it. It's what kind-of makes life interesting, something, a goal to shoot for. That type of thing each year. Instead of just, you know, go out and say 'I've got to exercise today.' Instead, you have a goal to shoot for."

If you are looking for a less-competitive event, you can consider the Soaked Run. It's a non-timed, two-mile run through foam stations and sprinklers.