BILLINGS, Mont. - Competitors of all ages and sizes were out at North Park to prove to themselves and spectators who can really go over the top.

“We have from the very beginning of arm wrestling to the very best, so we have some top notch professional arm wrestlers here today.”, said Tom Viera, Director of Big Sky Arm Sports.

Not a sport for the faint of heart. Former national champion, Brian Johnson, explained to me some of his technique for winning a match, “I’ll get a good lock out on them, just let them work as hard as they can, I’m pretty comfortable once I get my lock position, after they start to fatigue, then I can take over.”, said Johnson.

All participants and spectators had to wear masks if they wanted to attend the event at North Park, which had plenty of space for social distancing.

There were many residents who knew it would be best to sit back and enjoy Saturdays event, rather than join in.

Some more advice from competitors, don't show up out of shape.

“Come out, meet people, enjoy the fellowship of the arm wrestlers and arm wrestle, don't be shy.”, said Viera.