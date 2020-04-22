Big Sky Speedway plans to move forward with races

BILLINGS, Mont. --The sports world has been at a standstill since mid-March, but the Open Wheel Race at Park Jefferson speedway in South Dakota this weekend could change that.

The track has implemented a certain set of guidelines attendees must follow while at the race, so if things go well at Park Jefferson this weekend, could we see racing in the Magic City? "We have to do whatever Montana state tells us to. Right now it's on the schedule, we made the schedules in November so it ain't like its whatever. We haven't canceled nothing yet. I was going to make a decision myself on May 1st for May and June 1st for June," says Big Sky Speedway promoter Shane Liebig.

Liebig says if events go on they safety of the fans is a top priority, however like anything else, the speedway is a business and racing is a job which means a potential hiatus could effect all parties involved.

"We're all a hidden economy, when you own a facility like that, and you're paying for it to sit and not taking any income, it ain't good for me as a owner," says Liebig. "Race car drivers, they got race cars they have a lot of money in, if they ain't racing they ain't making money, like winning money. Then you go clear to the beer vendors, us buying beer or Pepsi-Cola or food, its just a great big bowling ball rolling."

The first racing event at Big Sky Speedway is scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend with four events to follow in June. For updates on race information, visit the Big Sky Speedway Facebook page.