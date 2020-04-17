LAUREL, Mont. - Yesterday, President Donald Trump and the Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao honored the trucking industry for their continuous work during the current COVID-19 pandemic. This local company is finding a way to thank truck drivers with food.

Truck drivers spend countless hours on the road, with many truck stops no longer serving food, it can create a huge impact on drivers. Though, Big Sky Pilots gathered for the third time at the weigh stations in Laurel to grill up some delicious food for truck drivers passing through.

Big Sky Pilot started handing out hot lunches as a way to say "thank you" to truck drivers.

One of the organizers, Justin Chartrand, says they just wanted to show their appreciation because they understand, firsthand, what these truckers are going through when they aren't able to get a meal.

The group of volunteers put together to-go boxes filled with a hamburger and hot dog, along with condiments. In addition to the food, they added cookies, a fresh bottled water, and a note to show just how appreciative they are.

Barbara Green, another organizer, says the response to their efforts is overwhelming.

"We've had them come through and they've been crying, we've had a couple of them cry. They're just so appreciative, not all of them take a meal. Some of them just want to come through and stop and say thank you. Thank you for acknowledging that we're still out here." says Green.

With donations from Walmart, Sam's Club, the Montana Beef Council and other companies, Green is hopeful that others will continue their efforts to feed truck drivers.

The Big Sky Pilots handed out over 400 meals on both, east and westbound of the I90. Green says they're aiming to feed over 850 truck drivers.

Big Sky Pilot owner Susan Nagy says that while they do accept donations, they do not specifically ask for them. They warn the public of scammers posing as Big Sky Pilot employees.

