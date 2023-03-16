Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is hopeful for the North Coast Hiawatha Passenger Rail
- Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter
-
- Updated
The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is gearing up to submit their first round of priority recommendations to the Federal Rail Administration.
This means the treasure state is on its way to perhaps having the north coast Hiawatha passenger rail line re-established after being closed for three decades.
Today we spoke with Dave Strohmeier, Chair of Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority and Missoula Commissioner, he said they will be sending recommendations to the FRA.... Who will then decide if the North Coast Passenger rail is eligible to reopen.
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, made up of so far 22 counties is hoping the FRA will send their recommendations to congress who will then decide if money set aside from President Biden's 2021 Infrastructure Bill will restore rail ways across the nation.
"We have about four to five months here to do a full court press and again what's he value of counties in the state of Montana getting involved, if your county is going to be impacted by this route, well the value is again having a seat at the table and one of the evaluation criteria that will be examined is community involvement." said Dave.
Strohmaier says -- they are still waiting to hear from Yellowstone, Sweet Grass, Madison, Beaverhead, Dear Lodge, and Lewis and Clark.
Travia Forte
KULR 8 Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
32°
Partly Cloudy
42° / 25°
9 PM
32°
10 PM
30°
11 PM
29°
12 AM
28°
1 AM
27°
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman arrested on Zoo Drive after assault on Gatewood Drive
- Hundreds of people without power in Yellowstone County
- Inmate reportedly walked away from Passages Women's Program in Billings
- City of Billings cracking down on 'nuisance properties'
- Paris Hilton weighs in on Montana House Bill 218
- Billings bride trying to get money back after wedding photography company suddenly closed
- Fire starts at ALSCO Linen and Uniform Rental Services in Billings
- Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 assist law enforcement in finding fentanyl
- Slick street policy in effect in Billings
- Washington drug dealer sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for trafficking meth, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl to Cascade County, Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2023 KULR-8 2045 Overland Ave, Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.