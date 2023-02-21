Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority holds fundraiser to reopen passenger rail along southern Montana

Tuesday, the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority held a fundraiser at Carter's Brewery in Downtown Billings. Funds raised will go towards efforts to get the North Coast Hiawatha passenger rail along the southern half of Montana reopened. Chair of Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority and Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier says, its been 43 years since there was a working passenger rail this side of \Montana and he is looking forward to all the benefits the rail could bring if reopened. BILLINGS, Mont. --

"Passenger rail will contribute to the economic development to transportations development and bring transportation options for people who may not have any other good opportunities to get to wear they need to go and its also an extremely efficient way to move people and goods for that matter by way of freight." said Dave