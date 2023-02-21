Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority holds fundraiser to reopen passenger rail along southern Montana
- Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter
-
- Updated
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Tuesday, the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority held a fundraiser at Carter's Brewery in Downtown Billings. Funds raised will go towards efforts to get the North Coast Hiawatha passenger rail along the southern half of Montana reopened.
Chair of Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority and Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier says, its been 43 years since there was a working passenger rail this side of \Montana and he is looking forward to all the benefits the rail could bring if reopened.
"Passenger rail will contribute to the economic development to transportations development and bring transportation options for people who may not have any other good opportunities to get to wear they need to go and its also an extremely efficient way to move people and goods for that matter by way of freight." said Dave
Strohmaier says, 2023 is the most important year that we have experienced in the past four decades to bring passenger rail service back to Billings, Yellowstone county, and the southern half of Montana
Travia Forte
KULR 8 Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches, with higher totals possible over far southeast Montana. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Periods of snow, gusty winds and blowing snow will make travel difficult to impossible at times. Below zero temperatures will combine with gusty winds to produce bitter cold wind chills. The cold, wet, and windy conditions will be dangerous for young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected through this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Becoming stranded in this winter storm could be deadly as temperatures plummet to near and below zero. Travel is strongly discouraged through Thursday morning. If you must travel, keep a survival kit with blankets, food and water in the vehicle. Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to arrive. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Billings
1°
40° / 1°
3 AM
1°
4 AM
1°
5 AM
0°
6 AM
1°
7 AM
0°
Most Popular
Articles
- Spun out semi-trucks blocking traffic on I-90 between Bozeman and Livingston
- 19-Year-old deceased in single vehicle crash at Grand Ave. and 54th St. W.
- One detained following armed robbery on King Ave. in Billings
- Billings man sentenced for stealing deceased mother’s benefits
- Disabled vehicle blocking one lane on I-90 eastbound between Billings and Hardin
- Spitz is now open in Billings
- Montana Senate Bill 203 Passes During Thursday's Committee Hearing
- Meth trafficking sends Billings man to prison for more than 12 years
- Crash south of Crow Agency blocking one lane of I-90
- Update on video of falling object in Billings sky.
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2023 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.