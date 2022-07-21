Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous happening July 22-24

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous 2022 is happening July 22-24 at Amend Park.

There are 19 pilots participating in the event. They come from around the United States, plus Canada and Belgium.

Pilot Willy Taillon from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada said the best part of piloting his hot air balloon, Coulee Balloon, is the adventure.

"First time in in Billings," he said. "First time flying here. So, it's going to be a new adventure. We don't know where the winds are going to take us."

The event is free and open to the public. They hot air balloons will launch from Amend Park at 6 a.m. July 22-24. There will also be an evening glow (where the balloons are full but on the ground) Saturday evening starting at 6:30 p.m. The evening glow will include live entertainment, food trucks and face painting.