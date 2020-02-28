BILLINGS, Mont. - The Big Sky Economic Development promises new opportunities for local entrepreneurs looking to expand their business, as they prepare to relocate to central downtown Billings.

The BSDE is a local organization dedicated to growing and developing Billings businesses and entrepreneurs, like Rock-31, Billings Works, and Zoot Enterprises.

The company purchased and signed for the Montana National Bank Building, located in the center of downtown Billings, Friday.

Steve Arveschoug, Executive Director of Big Sky Economic Development, says they offer entrepreneurs a chance to connect with experts, resources and finances, and hopes this new location will bring even more opportunities.

Construction and remodeling of the building will start later this summer, with a red ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled to take place 18-months from now.