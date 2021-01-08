BILLINGS - Hospitals across the state have been adopting the health information exchange program, Big Sky Care Connect (BSCC), which is meant to make sharing patient information from separate hospitals faster and simpler.

Dr. Randy Thompson, Chief Health Analytics Officer for Billings Clinic, said the online information exchange is vital for doctors needing to treat patients as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Without the program, providers needing information on new patients will end up waiting hours or possibly days to get their medical history.

Dr. Thompson said the more organizations that join, the more data will be collected on patients throughout Montana.

The BSCC recently partnered with DrFirst, a nationwide organization sharing prescription data on patients. Dr. Thompson said this is another step in giving a complete picture of any patient they treat.

"We don't necessarily have access to information even within our own town, let alone across the state. So if I'm traveling and I'm in a different city and I have a medical emergency, those providers will have access to my information immediately, and that will make a difference in both patient outcomes, and help reduce costs and improve the quality of the care delivered," Dr. Thompson said.

Since BSCC partnered with DrFirst, providers will know what prescription patients are taking and what refills are needed.