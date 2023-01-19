BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Chick-fil-A opened to waiting customers on Thursday, January 19.

At the time of the grand opening, the drive thru line wove out of the parking lot, and about two dozen people lined up in front of the restaurant.

Chick-fil-A requests that customers enter from King Avenue, rather than 24th Street.

Gina Gallo said she lined up at 1:15 a.m. to go through the drive thru. We asked Gina what she was planning to order:

"More like what I'm not going to get," she said. "I have a list for everybody. Everybody."

Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department said Chick-fil-A requested extra duty officers to be present for the first 1 1/2 weeks. He said officers can volunteer for those shifts. Chick-fil-A will pay for the extra duty officers.