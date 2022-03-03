HARDIN, Mont. - The Big Horn Hospital Association and Billings Clinic have signed an agreement making the Hardin hospital a member of the health system.

A release from Billings Clinic said the Big Horn Hospital Association joins 16 other Billings Clinic affiliates across Montana and Wyoming.

“We are thrilled to work with Billings Clinic and are looking forward to the support and collaboration this relationship will bring,” Kristi Gatrell, Big Horn Hospital CEO, said in the release.

The move streamlines communication and medical information for staff.

Billings Clinic said it works closely with the Big Horn hospitals to make sure they're able to keep the patients close to home when they need care.

“Quite simply, this affiliation makes sense. Big Horn Hospital and our staff will be able to access expertise and support from Billings Clinic. Billings Clinic will continue its focus on supporting and growing local health care; and, most importantly, our patients and the communities we serve will benefit from the combined work and commitment to top quality patient care from each of us,” she said.