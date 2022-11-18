The following is a Facebook post from the Big Horn County, Wyoming Sheriff's Office:

BIG HORN COUNTY, Wyo. - "In June of 2022 well-meaning tourists traveling through Big Horn County reported possible human remains on the Highway 310 area.

Deputies responded to the locations provided to us via GPS coordinates. During an extensive search of the area, several sets of bones were discovered and identified as animal bones. Additionally in a larger surrounding area big game carcasses were identified in various states of decay.

No human remains were ever located.

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office took these reports seriously and have conducted multiple searches in different areas of the county throughout the summer and fall. None of these searches have provided any evidence of human remains.

As always the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, Big Horn County Search and Rescue, and our partners remain dedicated to any reports that could possibly return missing people home to their families.

Currently there are reports circulating around on Facebook that the Sheriff’s Office is not acting on the earlier reports. These slanderous posts simply are not true. However as well-meaning as this individual may be, the facts of this case are the Sheriff’s Office has indeed responded and has indeed gone above and beyond in attempt to validate their report.

It is not right to slander the good work of dedicated volunteers and professionals who spend an inordinate amount of time searching the smallest of leads in effort to bring closure to families. Various searches conducted this summer and fall included drones, metal detectors, cadaver dogs, horse searches, and foot searches.

We extend a heartfelt invitation to the person who has reported this to return to Big Horn County to participate in these searches with us. Their energy would be better spent in that way, and perhaps they would see firsthand the effort that has been put out.

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office wishes to be transparent, and welcomes valid reports. The opinion that the department has done nothing regarding missing person reports is false and misleading."