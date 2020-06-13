New health restrictions are going into effect today for businesses in Big Horn County after a rise in covid-19 cases this past month.

With the new order, employees must wear masks and have their temperature checked before coming in, and any dine-in restaurants will go back to 50% capacity.

General Manager of Custer Battlefield Trading Post and Cafe, Rhonda Elhard, says they deal with a lot of out of state travelers, so they decided to stay in phase one for safety reasons.

Elhard says their employees have continued to wear masks, clean areas thoroughly, and limit their dine-in to 10 people.

"We've just been extra cautious and we continue to do so even through the summer, we hadn't planned to go to phase two really seriously yet, but we're still getting a lot of people through, and we're just taking precautions so that they come in fewer people at a time.", Said Elhard.

The Public Health Department wants to remind residents to stay home if feeling sick, keep your distance and wash hands thoroughly.

Click on the link if you're interested in looking at the new health restrictions, https://www.bighorncountymt.gov/order-of-big-horn-county-public-health-officer/