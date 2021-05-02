BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. - If you're a fan of Hollywood movies, but never got a chance for that 15 minutes of fame, you may want to keep reading.

An upcoming action film called Supercell is being filmed here in Montana, specifically in the Big Horn County area.

The film is described as the modern day "Twister" remember that movie from the 90's?

The premise is a son follows in the footsteps of his storm chasing father.

And here's a big name, it stars Alec Baldwin, and is set to start filming this month. If you want to be a local superstar the movie is looking to hire extras.

We talked to a couple who has mixed feelings on getting cast next to Alec Baldwin.

"That's just an out of the box experience, of course that would be so cool, I don't know what do you think Ab," Able Baker asked his wife.

"I think something like that would be cool, I think for the kids like the high school kids and we have a middle schooler, I think they would be pretty excited about trying something like that," says Abby Baker

"That's her way of saying, not me," says Able.

Supercell is set to start filming May 9th through the 20th.