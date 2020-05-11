HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County reported another confirmed case of coronavirus Monday. This is the fourth confirmed case for the county.

Big Horn County officials say this new case is a woman in her 20s. The first three cases in the county involved a man in his 40s, a woman in her 20s, and a woman in her 50s. The county says two of the earlier patients have recovered; one earlier patient and this newly confirmed patient are recovering at home.

The Indian Health Service (IHS) Public Health Nursing, with assistance from the Big Horn County Public Health Department, has begun tracing the contacts of this new case. The county says all close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required.

