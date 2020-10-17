HARDIN– Big Horn County today announced the 35th death of a County resident due to complications from the 2019 novel coronavirus. The decedent is a man in his 30’s who was hospitalized prior to his death.

This is the 12th death recorded in October and the 7th death in as many days in Big Horn County. The County’s fatality rate remains at 2.9% (35 deaths out of 1,193 total cases).

The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition wishes his family, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County peace and comfort during this time of sorrow.

The County asks all residents to please continue stay home more often and to avoid events or gatherings. Also, the Board of County Commissioners and Board of Public Health ask everyone to wear a mask and social distance when outside of their homes and in public. Masks are required when engaged in indoor activities, such as shopping. Masks are not necessary in the event that residents are outdoors and unlikely to come within six (6) feet of other people, such as while taking advantage of our beautiful county, to work, recreate, or exercise.

Tracking down contacts to a positive case is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes, please call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine what level of exposure you have:

· IHS Public Health Nursing: (406) 638-3478

· Big Horn County Public Health: (406) 665-8720