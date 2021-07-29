Park County declares a state of emergency due to flooding

BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. - The Board of County Commissioners of Big Horn County proclaimed a state of emergency for the county Thursday, due to drought and dangerous fire conditions.

This proclamation comes after the county implemented Stage II fire restrictions and Governor Greg Gianforte declared a statewide emergency of drought and wildland fires.

You can read the proclamation in its entirety below:

