CROW AGENCY, Mont. -- Big Horn County has the second most active cases of the coronavirus in the state. Monday, the Big Horn County COVID-19 Unified Coalition conducted sentinel surveillance testing for big horn county residents.

Big Horn County public information officer Rhonda Johnson says the large number of people coming to get tested will help the county track the virus. "At this point it gives us a really good baseline of where the virus may be and even if someone is asymptomatic or not showing any symptoms."

As test results come in, county officials will have a more clear picture of the virus's spread throughout the area so far, giving them a baseline to work off of as summer travel may ramp up soon. "As the state reopens for outside travel and out-of-state visitors coming in to fish on the Big Horn, it'll give a sense of how the virus may enter the county later on," says Johnson.

All residents in Big Horn County are encouraged to come to the testing sites, which included tribal members. When asked how many tests will be conducted over the course of the mass surveillance testing event,

Crow Tribe Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr. says he believes about 800 tests will be administered from federal, state and county entities.

Though Chairman Not Afraid says the reservation will need more tests, he is happy to see all parties involved coming together for the wellbeing of the county. "For all of them to collaborate together it's perfect because that's unity at its best. Despite which party you're with, it doesn't matter, right now it's for the people," says Not Afraid.

A second sentinel surveillance testing site in Big Horn County will take place May 28th at Hardin High School from 10am-6pm. Those wishing to be tested are required to bring valid I.D. and provide an operational telephone number and physical address (not P.O. Box) for follow-up with testing results.