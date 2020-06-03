Big Horn County has high voter turnout in mail-only primary election

BILLINGS, Mont. -- This year's mail-in only primary election provided a different voting experience for some Montanans, especially those living on reservations. The Big Horn County Elections Department that serves the Crow Reservation says voters still made an impressive turn out.

Big Horn County Elections Administrator, Dulcie Bear Don't Walk, says voter turnout was 44% in the county, which is 10% higher than average. We asked Bear Don't Walk why she thinks more people voted in this year's primaries especially considering this year's mail in-only election.

"I think the reason we probably had a different voter turn out is because state-wide it was very well publicized that this was an all-mail ballot, and if they wanted their vote counted they had to do it by mail and that the polls were not going to be open," she says.

But if you head to the Montana Secretary of State's website and click on election results for Big Horn County, voter turn out shows up as 35%.

We reached out to a spokesperson at the Montana Secretary of State's Office to find out why that might be the case. Susan Ames of the Secretary of State's Office says there are some reasons why the number on the election night reporting website might be lower. She says all ballots that are spoiled, replaced, voided, undeliverable, or contain signature mismatches would not be counted. She also says unsigned ballots or ballots that had more than one party ballot in the secrecy envelope would not be counted.

Bear Don't Walk also addressed the voter turn out discrepancy. She says the election night reporting website measures voter turn out by total voters in the county, while Bear Don't Walk measures voter turn out by how many ballots were mailed out in the first place.

Big Horn County Commissioner, George Real Bird III, says some voters on reservation may not have received a mail in ballot.

"I've heard a few comments today where people lost their ballot, they misplaced it in their home, or they never got it," he says, "a lot of folks didn't get their ballot and it's just the nature of the mail system we have here relying on getting ballots to every Big Horn County resident is extremely difficult."

Real Bird and Bear Don't Walk say everyone who did not receive a ballot in the mail could pick one up and fill it out at the Big Horn County Court House on Election Day.