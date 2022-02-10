Big Horn County Coroner arrested in Billings

HARDIN, Mont. - The Coroner in Big Horn County, Daryl Craig Nordquist, is locked up at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. Nordquist turned himself on a list of charges including burglary and attempted aggravated robbery.

As of Thursday evening, Nordquist is still the county coroner. Nordquist has charges dating back to last October. He was wanted for attempted burglary and failure to appear and last night he turned himself into Yellowstone County Deputies.

Charging documents obtained by KULR8 claim he tried to kick in the door of a home near the intersection of VanZandt Road and Cemetery Road.

The woman living in the home at the time told sheriff's deputies, Nordquist repeatedly made threats to her and her husband. Nordquist called the couple later that night saying, "they don't know what they have coming."

Nordquist also faces a criminal trespassing charge from October in Big Horn County. Court documents say after he was fired from his job as a cemetery groundskeeper, he was asked to vacate a home he was living in, but was owned by the Hardin Cemetery District. He refused.

Norquist could be sentenced up to 40 years in Montana State Prison and up to a $50,000 dollar fine for felony attempted aggravated burglary. He is still in custody with a $60,000 bond.