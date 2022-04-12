Big Horn County alerts county roads to be used for emergencies only
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County is alerting the public all county roads are to be used for emergency travel only Tuesday due to winter weather conditions.

Big Horn County said in a Facebook post road maintenance will resume after road conditions have improved.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation 511 interactive map, road conditions throughout Big Horn County are classified as severe driving conditions at this time.

