Big Horn County alerts county roads to be used for emergencies only

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of
the Billings Police Department.
Roger Kephart, an 88 year old white male has gone missing. Roger
was last seen around 812 pm, on April 11th 2022, leaving his
residence on foot in Billings. He was last seen wearing a rust
orange flannel shirt, and gray white long john pants.
Roger is 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has hazel
eyes and gray hair.
He suffers from dementia, is not dressed for the weather, and
there is concern for his safety.
If you have any information, please contact the Billings Police
Department at (406) 657-8200, or dial 9 1 1.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations between
1 and 3 inches. Blowing and Drifting snow with winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone and Southwestern
Yellowstone.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible at times.
Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibility below half a mile at
times. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and power lines,
resulting in power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.
&&