Big flag is having a big impact in Billings

There is a new flag in Billings that is as big as some houses. The new flag is 30 feet by 50 feet. That's about 1500 square feet—the size of some three bedroom homes!

It weighs 41 pounds, takes at least 22 people to display and is all about pride.

Dave Johnson is the Color Guard Leader for Warrior Wishes of Montana. He served for 14 years in the National Guard. And, he has a lot of veterans in his family: aunts, uncles, grandparents... and his son.

Johnson said, "The colors to me are something special. It gives me the feeling you have to remember all of the veterans who didn't come home."

Johnson also likes how the new, big flag brings veterans together.

He said, "It draws all of us together. It brings in, like I said, other veterans groups. We all like to work together. And, just the pride of the flag. I mean, you open up a flag like that and so many people are in awe."

Warrior Wishes is a volunteer group that provides support to veterans in Montana. If you are interested in having this flag at your event, you can request it on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WarriorWishesMontana/.