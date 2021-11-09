BILLINGS, Mont. - The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County (BBBS-YC) is welcoming a new executive director Tuesday.

“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me,” Rachel Hill said in the release. “I’m thrilled with the opportunity to lead such an amazing organization. Matching children and youth with positive role models gives them the opportunities and resources they need to succeed. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County is a staple in our community, and I know that we will continue to provide the amazing mentorships that our children deserve.”

BBBS-YC is an organization that helps children ages 6 to 18 years old build self-confidence through finding success in academics, staying away from aggressive behaviors and experimenting with abusive substances.

The program is set up as a one-on-one mentorship and has a network of volunteers, donors and supporters of various backgrounds.

Hill earned her master's in nonprofit management from the University of the Rockies and her master's in psychology from Grand Canyon University.

Hill began at BBBS-YC in 2020 as the Laurel High School Bigs program coordinator in 2020 pairing junior and senior high school students with elementary and middle school school students in one-on-one mentorship.

BBBS-YC said in a release Hill has helped expand the program to the Lockwood School District.

Before she started working for BBBS-YC, she was overseeing eight school-age childcare programs and a pre-K program for the YMCA of Central New York. In addition, she managed adult mentors working with children and adolescents one-on-one as the program coordinator at Catholic Charities of Onondaga County.

Hill's responsibilities as executive director at BBBS-YC include working alongside staff and the BBBS-YC board to make sure the the program can aid youth in Yellowstone County and beyond.