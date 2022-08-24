Early afternoon, on August 24, President Biden announced that administration will be pushing forward with the student loan forgiveness plan that was proposed at the beginning of Biden's presidency.

Currently, over forty three million Americans have federal student loan debt, a number that has only doubled in size since 2007.

Biden plans to forgive up to $10,000 of debt for individuals who make less than $125K yearly. Those given federal Pell Grants are eligible for up to $20,000 in debt relief.

Additionally, the payment freeze on debts, originally set to expire on August 31, has been extended until the end of December. Any payments that where made following the start of the payment pause in March 2020 can potentially be refunded.

The Education Data Initiative reports that over one 126,000 individuals in Montana are still in debt. Nearly 21,000 of these individuals are under the age of 25.

Director of Financial Aid at Montana State University Billings, Thomas Valles shares the reactions to the loan forgiveness plan he expects to see on campus.

"There are some that will say 'great, this is the best thing that ever happened.' And there may be others who say, well they might have questions of fairness. There were some that where very faithful, paid their loans and did everything they were required to do."

Valles goes on to explain the overall impact this plan will have.

"I'm glad they are doing something because loan debt is a big problem, but its a complex problem. And one blanket forgiveness or one cohort, really doesn't address the size of it"

For the 2022-2023 school year, Valles reports MSUB saw roughly 460,000 students apply for federal aid with 184,000 of these applicants being eligible for the federal Pell Grant.

Across the nation, 32% of the students who still owe money, could be debt free after the loan forgiveness plan is enacted.

In addition to the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, the Biden Administration also hopes to double the size of the Pell Grant. This would offer financial aid opportunities to more students.