Amid the monumental task of securing the inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden is already rolling out his plans to address the nation's most urgent needs.

"The more people we vaccinate and the faster we do it, the sooner we can put this pandemic behind us," Mr. Biden said while revealing his blueprint to dramatically ramp up vaccine distribution through the Defense Production Act and vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office.

President-elect Biden plans to mobilize FEMA and the National Guard to build vaccine distribution centers as part of the effort.

He's also proposing a detailed $1.9 trillion emergency COVID relief package that includes boosting direct payments to Americans and doubling the federal minimum wage.

