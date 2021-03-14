Biden Administration turns to FEMA to help with record numbers of migrant children

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will help shelter and transfer a record number of child migrants showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The order came Saturday from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

According to Mayorkas, FEMA will help children found at the border avoid being treated as detainees of Customs and Border Protection.

Instead the children will more quickly move into the care of the Department of Health and Human Services.

More than 3,000 unaccompanied migrant children are being housed in Customs and Border Protecting holding facilities.

More than half were being held in so-called "ICE boxes" not intended for children because detainees can only be held in the cells for a maximum of three days.

While the administration of President Joe Biden has avoided caling the situation a national emergency, it acknowledged a rising number of "encounters" at the border since April.