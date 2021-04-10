Biden Administration not intervening in Dakota Access Oil Pipeline case

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is criticizing the Biden Administration for not trying to shut down the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline when it may have had a chance.

Since 2017, the pipeline has been carrying hundreds of thousands of barrels of oils across four states, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.

The pipeline is near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, where tribal members are concerned about potential pollution and have protested against the pipeline for years.

On Friday, a federal judge delayed a decision whether to shut down the pipeline after lawyers for the pipeline wanted more time to gather information, and the Biden Administration declined to intervene.

Jan Hasselman, an attorney for the Standing Rock Sioux, says their inaction is deeply disappointing.