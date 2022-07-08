BILLINGS, Mont. - A bicyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash on Grand Ave. in Billings.

At 2:13 pm Friday, the Billings Police Department responded to a serious injury crash at 3rd St. W and Grand Ave. involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

The westbound lanes of Grand Ave. between 3rd and 4th St. W are expected to be closed for several hours.