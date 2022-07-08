BILLINGS, Mont. - A bicyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash on Grand Ave. in Billings.
At 2:13 pm Friday, the Billings Police Department responded to a serious injury crash at 3rd St. W and Grand Ave. involving a vehicle and a bicycle.
The westbound lanes of Grand Ave. between 3rd and 4th St. W are expected to be closed for several hours.
22-46291 07/08/22 1413hrs. BPD responded to serious injury crash at 3rd St W/ Grand Ave. Vehicle vs. Bicycle. Bicyclist transported for life threatening injuries. WB lanes of Grand Ave between 3rd and 4th St W will be closed for several hours - SGT Milam— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) July 8, 2022