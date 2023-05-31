Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee will host meetings on non-motorized transportation concerns in the Magic City

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee -- or BPAC would like to thank the 120 people who provided feedback to issues on non-motorized transportation like biking, walking, and rolling.

The committee said they will use the results from the survey to address four main concerns during monthly meetings that will take place on the 4th Tuesday every month from 11:30 to 1pm in the first floor conference room of the Miller building, at 2825 Third Ave. N.

Discussion topics will focus on connected routes, motorist and law enforcement, trail etiquette, and sidewalks/crossings.

Click the like to submit input (Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee Survey)