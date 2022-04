MONTANA - The BIA Office of Justice Services is accepting earring donations to use as a part of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous People exhibit.

Anyone who wishes to donate any single earring is asked to send them to:

BIA Office of Justice Services

Attn: One Earring Exhibit

1849 C Street, NW, Mailstop 3662

Washington, DC 20240

The BIA Office of Justice Services said via Facebook the exhibit will open May 5.