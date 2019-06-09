BIA facing lawsuit from family of Lodge Grass man shot dead in 2018

The family of a man shot dead by a BIA police officer in Lodge Grass in 2018 is suing the Bureau of Indian Affairs in federal court.

On April 15, 2018 36-year-old Ruben Stewart was killed by BIA Officer Timothy Smells Jr. Now, his mother and grandmother are claiming Officer Smells used excessive force, and made no effort to administer first aid to Stewart after shots were fired.

"Everybody says black lives matter, white lives matter, this one matters. What about Native Americans?" said Gloria Old Elk, who was on scene at the time of the incident in April 2018.

The complaint filed in U.S. District Court says on that day, Stewart's grandmother, Laverne Williamson Big Hair, called for assistance because her grandson was intoxicated and was behaving in a disorderly manner.

30 minutes later, BIA Officer Timothy Smells Jr. arrived. The complaint says shortly after, Stewart came to the door with a knife and challenged the officer to a fight.

The complaint says Smells Jr. drew his service weapon almost immediately, and after Ruben Stewart failed to follow orders to drop the knife, Officer Smells shot Stewart five times in quick succession, with three of those shots hitting him in the back.

The complaint says Officer Smells had no back up and didn't request any, and he did not use intermediate force such as a taser.

Witnesses at the time recalled the moment.

"I was talking to my brother and I was like, 'Oh look he put out a taser, which wasn't a taser and then I tried to grab my son and take him inside and that's when I heard the gun go off about five times," said Starla Dust.

Stewart's mother, Janet Jean Big Lake, and Big Hair are asking BIA to compensate the family for physical and emotional pain and suffering, funeral expenses, and Stewart's loss of earning capacity.

The complaint also asks that the court awards Big Hair damages for emotional pain and suffering, as well as "shock and fright by witnessing the shooting death of her grandson."