The following is a press release from Black Hills Federal Credit Union.

BILLINGS, MT- Black Hills Federal Credit Union (BHFCU) celebrated the grand opening of its first Billings location by giving back to the tune of $5,500.

BHFCU celebrated the grand opening of their Billings West Park location in May with a weeklong celebration, including a community-giving component.

Members and area residents were encouraged to visit the new location to enter to win $500 cash plus the opportunity to select a charity to receive a $5,000 donation.

“We are so grateful for our members and excited to serve them as we become a part of the Billings community,” said Tyson Taylor, VP Mountain Market.

“When planning our grand opening, we wanted to incorporate an opportunity to award money to an individual and give them a chance to positively impact our community.” Our lucky $500 winner, Keith, selected the Scottish Rite Language Clinic to receive the $5,000 donation.

The clinic partners with speech therapists in Billings to provide services to kids who struggle with speaking.

The Scottish Rite currently supports speech therapy for 60 kids in Billings each month.

“While notifying Keith of his $500 prize was fun, the real excitement came when sharing the $5,000 charity donation opportunity,” explained Taylor.

“Letting our winner get in on the experience of surprising a charitable organization was something we will not soon forget.”

The Billings West Park branch is BHFCU’s 18th location and first in Montana.

It features Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) technology and is staffed full-time by four Billings locals.

BHFCU supports community needs through corporate contributions, employee fundraisers, and donations from members and community supporters to the Black Hills FCU Charitable Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.