BILLINGS, Mont. - It seems the holiday season is bringing out the generosity of Billings residents. A charitable event hosted by Total Nutrition was held at Yellowstone Fitness Friday and Saturday.

Gym goers participated in the fundraiser, 'Bench For A Cause', where they were tasked with benching their body weight as many times as possible. Those competing gathered sponsors to donate money for every rep completed.

General Manager for Total Nutrition Billings, Jared Daniels says those reps add up, with one resident benching their body weight 21 times, and raised $3,700.

In the past two days, Total Nutrition raised almost $7,000 and all those proceeds are going to the non-profit, #Projectlovebillings, which will use the money to feed struggling families during the holidays.

“We reached out and talked with a few different charities and different causes, kind of felt that this one was very viable and needed to be invested in especially this year, families should have a meal on Christmas, I think that’s self explanatory.”

Daniels says they do similar strength fundraising competition throughout the year, so keep an eye out for another opportunity to give back to the community.