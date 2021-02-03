BILLINGS - Billings Public Schools announced Bench Elementary is on lockdown Wednesday as a precautionary action due to a disruption in a close by neighborhood.
BPS wrote in a Facebook post they are working with the Billings Police Department and all students and staff are safe in the building.
BPS will inform the public when the lockdown is over.
Parents and Guardians, Bench Elementary is currently placed in a lock-down as a precautionary measure due to a...Posted by Billings Public Schools on Wednesday, February 3, 2021