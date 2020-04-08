Ben Steele Middle School cancelled Washington D.C. trip

BILLINGS, Mont. - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many trips to be canceled and refunded, but for Ben Steele Middle School parents, Michelle Lang and Lisa Speare are fighting for a refund on their children's 8th grade Washington D.C. trip.

After receiving notice from Global Travel Alliance that the Spring trip was canceled and the company would not be offering a full refund, Speare sent a complaint to the company president. She says she wrote the letter because she feels that this is disappointing kids, who worked really hard.

According to Speare, the trip is costing $2,371.50 per student.

Lang says that she purchased the travel protection plan in case they may need to cancel their trip for whatever reason and get a full refund.

"...We also had the ability to get the travel protection plan which would allow us as parents to get a hundred percent of our money returned to us should our student have bad grades, have an accident and not be able to travel..." says Lang.

Though on the Global Travel Alliance website in red, it states "The Trip Protection plan is designed for personal reasons unique to each traveler’s situation. For example, a death in the family, poor grades, injury, etc. It does not make refunds in the event the trip is cancelled as a result of or following any act of God, natural disaster, war (whether declared or not), epidemic or pandemic, terrorism, civil unrest, or in the event of Global Travel Alliance bankruptcy, insolvency, or cessation of business."

Both Lang and Speare are hopeful that Global Travel Alliance will refund the entire cost of the trip to families.

In a statement from Global Travel Alliance, they say " As a Montana Company, we have been serving local communities for over 10 years. Our organization and staff have worked for over a year on this educational trip, and we are heartbroken to see any upcoming trips cancelled due to COVID-19. As a company we have decided to go above and beyond what is required and have offered families a rescheduled trip at no additional cost, as well as credit vouchers for future travel."