Ben Steele Exhibit in Billings

Artwork by Montana veteran Ben Steele is now on display for the summer at the Western Heritage Center in Billings. Steele was a POW during World War II.

On December 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. About 12 hours later, they also attacked Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines. Ben Steele was stationed there. American soldiers and Filipino allies fought for about three months, until they were defeated. Ben Steele began 3 1/2 years as a prisoner of war. The new exhibit features his artwork depicting those 3 1/2 years.

Kevin Kooistra, executive director of the Western Heritage Center, says this exhibit represents one of the best collections of the prisoner of war experience for World War II, especially in Asia.

Kooistra says he knew Ben Steele personally. "He was the kind of person that when you met, you instantly knew that he was your friend."

Kooistra remembers Steele saying "art saved my life."

Kooistra says, "After three and a half years of suffering as a prisoner of war, doctors in Washington, where he was being treated, said 'you're never going to live to sixty because your body has suffered so greatly.' But, Ben through his incredible spirit lived until he was in his nineties."

Steele went on to become a professor at Eastern Montana College, know as Montana State University Billings today. He inspired many other people through his art and his life.

A second exhibit, called 'Friends of Ben' will be joining this first exhibit on June 7. It will feature artwork by people who were inspired by Ben Steele.