Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to come together, watch football and of course enjoy Thanksgiving dinner. However, in order to enjoy that dinner you must ensure that everything runs smoothly in your kitchen.

According the U.S. Fire Administration, the average number of reported residential fires on Thanksgiving was more than double the average number of fires throughout the rest of the year.

Fire Marshal Tyrone Morgan of the Billings Fire Department says unattended cooking is a primary cause of fires on Thanksgiving, but that there is another culprit that is lurking in your kitchen.

Morgan says "it's also items next to the stove. Whether it's an oven mit maybe it's the drapes. Once a fire starts inside your kitchen there's other items that could burn."

If a fire happens to break out in your kitchen, Morgan advises following these steps.

"If you choose to extinguish the fire yourself attempt the small fire if its large and it's going to grow fast you're better to call 9-1-1 and exit the residence. If you do try to extinguish a small fire it could be as simple as putting a lid over the frying pan. If there's a fire in your oven we ask that you keep the door closed and turn the oven off but still call 9-1-1."

Once Thanksgiving concludes, it is time to start putting up those Christmas decorations if you haven't done so already, but those Christmas decorations can pose a risk of potentially ruining your holiday season. If you are an avid decorator around the holidays you may want to follow these safety tips.

"As you put up your lights, check your lights check the cord themselves. Checking your extension cords that you're going to use for the lights," says Morgan, "looking for frays, tears you might have had those extension cords or lights for an extended period of time, consider replacing them."

