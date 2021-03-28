Beijing's air quality labeled hazardous as sand storm rolls in

The Chinese capital Beijing awoke Sunday morning shrouded in thick dust carrying extremely high levels of hazardous particles.

A second sandstorm in two weeks hit the city due to winds from drought-hit Mongolia and Northwestern China.

Visibility in the city was reduced, with the tops of some skyscrapers obscured by the sandstorm, and pedestrians were forced to cover their eyes as gusts of dust swept through the streets.

Beijing's official Air Quality Index reached a maximum level of 500 this morning, marking the air as hazardous, the highest rank.

Experts say Beijing might face more sandstorms in April due to the unfavorable weather this year.