The harvest season for sugar beets is officially over and we can now see how the early snowfall in October affected farmers.

Sugar beet farmers in Yellowstone County took a massive hit to their crops due to that harsh weather that came earlier than expected this past fall.

Farmers saw about one third of their sugar beet crops be non-harvestable or deemed as poor to very poor condition, meaning a good portion of the sugar contents in the beet itself has been diminished.

According to the USDA the state of Montana has seen it's sugar beet crops be 89% completed by early November on average over the last five years. This year crops were only 50% completed by that time and farmers only got to harvest 70% of the total crop.

Andy Schwab from the Northern Ag Network helps to clarify the impact of the poor weather during harvest season.

"When we started out mid-October we were looking at a 65% good-to-excellent category for those sugar beets. Normally it's about 90% that time of year, by the time we got done we were looking at 22% fallen into that poor-to-very poor category," said Schwab.