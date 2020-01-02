The harvest season for sugar beets is officially over and we can now see how the early snowfall in October affected farmers.
Sugar beet farmers in Yellowstone County took a massive hit to their crops due to that harsh weather that came earlier than expected this past fall.
Farmers saw about one third of their sugar beet crops be non-harvestable or deemed as poor to very poor condition, meaning a good portion of the sugar contents in the beet itself has been diminished.
According to the USDA the state of Montana has seen it's sugar beet crops be 89% completed by early November on average over the last five years. This year crops were only 50% completed by that time and farmers only got to harvest 70% of the total crop.
Andy Schwab from the Northern Ag Network helps to clarify the impact of the poor weather during harvest season.
"When we started out mid-October we were looking at a 65% good-to-excellent category for those sugar beets. Normally it's about 90% that time of year, by the time we got done we were looking at 22% fallen into that poor-to-very poor category," said Schwab.
There was a Yellowstone County Commissioner's meeting Thursday afternoon on the topic of giving these farmers aid due to the poor harvest this season.
A letter of support from the board will assist Yellowstone County farmers for their losses suffered over these last few months and potentially down the road.
Yellowstone County Attorney Jeana Lervick is completely behind this decision.
Lervick stated, "the aid itself comes from the Farm Bureau and it's not something that the commissioners really have any control over but we are hopeful that the commissioners can make sure it's apparent that they support the farmers and want to do anything that they can."
Some of those repercussions farmers could face because of the poor harvest would be lack of funds to purchase farming equipment as well as a general affect financially on their everyday life.