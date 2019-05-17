You've probably heard of prisoners training service dogs. But what about bees?

A program at a prison in Germany teaches inmates how to become beekeepers. The program teaches inmates new skills and also supports the bee population.

One inmate, Mohammed, said he has learned to overcome his fear of bees and is developing patience and has started listening to authority.

If he doesn't listen to his instructor, he says, he can get into trouble quickly.

He's scheduled to be released in a few months and plans on joining a beekeeper club in his hometown.

Sixty bee colonies live in and around the prison.

Inmates learn how to build apiaries and extract and package honey.

The projects manager said prisoners learn to respect the environment and what the bees produce.

So far about a dozen inmates have taken part in this bee project since it began in 2016.