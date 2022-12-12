LAS VEGAS- Becky Hillier loves her new job with Pro Rodeo.

The former anchor and general manager for Nonstop Local Billings (then KULR-8) is working as the Director of Communications and Media for Pro Rodeo in Colorado Springs.

She's been in that role since Mid-May and recently wrapped up leading the media team for the PRCA over ten days of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Hillier catches up with Chris Byers to talk about her dream job of working with Pro Rodeo, and the 'amazing experience' of working at the National Finals Rodeo.