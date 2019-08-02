Beating the heat

BILLINGS, Mont. - For Battalion Chief Kevin Johnson of the Billings Fire Department, it is important that he and his crew take only the gear needed for the job. Adding unnecessary weight can contribute to the rise in body heat that is unable to escape from the inside of the suit.

"We really try to limit the crew members to one air cylinder which is about twenty minutes of vigorous firefighting then come out for rehab." Says Johnson, "We have anything from tents, air conditioners, misters and lots of water for the crew."

The heat effects everyone differently so it is important to pay attention to what fluids you are and aren't putting in your body.

Johnson advises to start hydrating the night prior if you know you will be outside for long periods of time during the heat the next day. Staying away from caffeinated drinks like sodas or energy drinks will help avoid dehydration and passing out.

Staying in the shade or getting work done early in the morning are just a few methods to stay cool during the summer.

If you are outside and start to experience nausea or dizziness immediately get into a cool environment and hydrate with plenty of water.