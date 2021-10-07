Beartooth Pass closes

CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - Beartooth Pass is officially closed, according to authorities.
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the Department of Transportation informed the Carbon County Dispatch Center of the shutdown.
