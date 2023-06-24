...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big
Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud,
Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone.
Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county,
Sheridan.
* WHEN...Through tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in creeks and streams rising
out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban
areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and
ditches may become clogged with debris. Rural road damage may
occur or be worsened by additional rainfall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While rainfall rates will be much lighter than yesterday, it
won't take much rain to cause flooding through tonight given
the exceptional widespread heavy rainfall that has occurred
over the past 36 hours. Soils are saturated in many if not
most locations. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
with locally moderate rainfall rates are expected through
tonight.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&