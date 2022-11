COLUMBUS, Mont. - Beartooth Manor in Columbus announced it is closing operations.

A public notice was shared to the Beartooth Manor’s website, saying they will be closing operations as of January 7, 2023.

“Our sincerest thanks to all of you for the support you have provided over the years,” the notice reads.

The healthcare provider covers rural areas in the Northern Rocky and North Central Plains regions.

