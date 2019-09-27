According to Montana Department of Transportation Beartooth Pass is now closed on the Montana side, south of Red Lodge.

MDT reports that US 212, 12 miles south of Red Lodge is now completely closed to the stateline on the Montana side due to adverse weather setting in.

The concern is related to large amounts of snow expected in higher elevations with the storm forecasted to last a few days.

Montana Department of Transportation isn't ruling out reopening the roadway iat this time and will alert the public if/when the road is reopened.

The National Parks Service announced earlier this week that the Wyoming side of the pass is closed for the season.